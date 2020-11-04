Janice “Jan” Laak

Age 80 of Inver Grove Heights

Formerly of Albert Lea, MN

Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Holly Laak; parents, Melvin & Irma Steele; brothers, Dennis & Carroll Steele. Survived by sons, Mark (Sara) & Todd (Julie) Venem; daughter, Beth (Jimmy) Jacobs; step-sons, Randi (Wendy Haggerty) & Robbie (Susan) Laak; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Bev) Steele; sister, Myrna (Harold) Paulson; sisters-in-law, Pat & Jo Steele; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 9-11 AM Tuesday, November 10th, Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Due to COVID restrictions the memorial service to be held at 11 AM will be limited to family. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial preferred to St. Croix Hospice or Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.