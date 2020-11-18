Letter: DFL dominance will return to rural areas

Finally, the end of authoritarian casino capitalism is just a few weeks away. The most important defeat is we ended climate change denial for our children and grandchildren. Of course, the Republicans opposed a Green New Deal, as where would they be when the rural areas see thousands of good paying Green New Deal jobs?

The Republicans continue to push the canard that a pipeline is the answer when very few pipeline jobs would be created in the rural communities compared to jobs created locally by the Green New Deal.

Besides, the pipeline is not the issue. The dirtiest oil on Earth flowing inside the pipeline from Canada to the refineries to be burned into the earth atmosphere is the issue. The Green New Deal will end the burning of the dirtiest oil on Earth into the earth’s atmosphere. The pipeline days are numbered thanks to the Biden-Harris victory supported especially by the Native American front line protests.

Once the Democrats begin the process leading up to a massive Green New Deal; there will never be any turning back. Rural Green New Deal jobs plus a trillion dollar infrastructure package will bring back DFL dominance in the rural areas. Be patient. Our local state Senate winner will be two years and out just like the last Republican state senator who was two years and out.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea