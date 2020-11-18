November 18, 2020

  • 30°

Letter: Thank you for recognizing veterans

By Submitted

Published 8:05 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Usually we’re in Cass Lake, Minnesota, deer hunting and attend the Veterans Day activities while we’re there. This year we didn’t go deer hunting because of the virus.

While in Albert Lea, Hy-Vee, Applebee’s and Green Mill restaurants made my day. How so? They each provided a free meal to this old Korean veteran on Veterans Day. A click of the heels and a snappy salute plus a full tummy to the three recognizing all military veterans.

I thank them!

Bob Hanson

Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials