License plates stolen and other reports
License plates were reported stolen off a rental vehicle at 3:13 p.m. Monday at 2114 E. Main St.
Political signs damaged
Police received a report at 8:09 am.. Monday of political signs that were damaged at 410 E. Clark St. on Sunday night.
Window damaged
A window was reported broken at 9:35 a.m. Monday at 2001 E. Main St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.
Door kicked in
A door was reported kicked in at 4:37 p.m. Monday at 426 Adams Ave.
You Might Like
School board holds off on paying MSHSL increased fees, hoping for more answers
The Albert Lea school board on Monday again opted to hold off on taking action about increased Minnesota State High... read more