Minnesota sets new record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday across the state in what was the largest number of deaths in a single day because of the virus.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the health agency did not update data Thursday. Data posted Friday was as of Wednesday.

The state reported the deaths came from 39 counties across the state and included one person in their late 20s in Hennepin County. The remainder ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s. Sixty-four people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one person lived in a jail or prison.

“This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern.”

The state has now had 3,476 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,355 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Malcolm encouraged people to redouble their efforts to protect each other, and particularly those who are at higher risk of developing severe illness.

“Every public activity now is more risky than it was even a few weeks ago, so the best way to slow this spread is for people to stay home and away from gatherings with those outside of our immediate household,” she said. “And we need everyone leaving their home to follow the basic recommendations every time. That means staying 6 feet apart from others, wearing your mask over your nose and mouth, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate.”

The state reported 5,704 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 295,001. Of that number, about 50,000 are still considered active cases. As of Tuesday, more than 1,800 people were hospitalized.

Freeborn County reported 30 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its total to 1,479 cumulative cases.

Faribault County reported 17 new cases and has now had 525 total cases; Mower County reported 72 new cases and has had 2,485 total cases; Steele County reported 51 new cases and has had 1,833 total cases; and Waseca County reported 20 new cases and has had 1,359 total cases.