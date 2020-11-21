MNsure open enrollment runs through December

Since the start of MNsure’s open enrollment period Nov. 1, nearly 102,000 Minnesotans have signed up for 2021 private health insurance coverage — approximately 10% more than this time last year, according to a press release.

MNsure’s open enrollment period runs until Dec. 22, a week longer than the federal open enrollment period.

“Every Minnesotan should have the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ve got comprehensive health coverage, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “You can sign up through MNsure.org through Dec. 22 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Don’t delay. Contact a MNsure-certified assister who can walk you through the enrollment process.”

Minnesotans who need help enrolling can work with more than 2,000 MNsure-certified brokers and navigators around the state who provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.