No problems reported for new driver registration system

ST. PAUL — The replacement for Minnesota’s troubled driver and vehicle registration system known as MNLARS seems to be off to a good start, according to state officials.

Driver and Vehicle Services spokeswoman Megan Leonard says agents for the new MNDrive system handled more than 21,600 transactions on Monday, the first day the system went live. Leonard says no major problems were reported as customers conducted business online and in person, the Star Tribune reported.

“The launch is off to a smooth start overall,” she said.

The state spent more than $100 million on MNLARS before eventually giving up on the troubled system. The Legislature directed the Department of Public Safety to replace it by the end of 2020.

MNDrive is being used at 15 exam stations, deputy registrar offices and driver’s license agent offices across Minnesota.

MNDrive automatically calculates registration taxes and fees to ensure that drivers are paying the correct amount. Drivers can also upload and submit documents required for some transactions online, eliminating the need to visit an office.

Auto dealers can print a special 21-day license plate on-site, eliminating the need for drivers to display a temporary paper permit in the back window. Auto dealers submitted 850 title and temporary permit applications on Monday, DVS said.