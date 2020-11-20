NRHEG ends season at 2-2 after 21-0 section loss to Medford

MEDFORD — After nearly a month-long break, the NRHEG football team traveled to Medford Tuesday night for a matchup in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament.

The Panthers ran into a tough Tigers team and were unable to move the ball against a stout defensive line. The Tigers moved the ball well to eventually beat the Panthers, 21-0.

The Tigers scored one touchdown in the first, second and third quarters of the game and their first came in the first two minutes of play on a 34-yard run.

The Panthers tried to answer back, but their run game was nonexistent as they struggled to gain any yards. The Tigers made it a two-score game early in the second quarter after a 35-yard rush.

The score remained 14-0 as both teams headed to the locker rooms for the halftime break.

The Panthers defense held on a little bit stronger in the second half, but the offense proved to be the weak spot.

Medford scored one more time late in the third quarter, this time on a 14-yard run. A successful PAT made the score 21-0.

The Panthers mustered just 16 yards offensively. Forty-six yards came through the passing fame and many of the yards were offset after plays that went for losses.

Quarterback Kordell Schlaak threw four completions on 19 attempts for 46 yards.

Receivers Jack Olson, Bo Budach and Alex Dobberstein caught Schlaak’s passes. Olson caught two for 29 yards, Budach caught one for 15 yards and Dobberstein caught one for two yards.

“That’s a wrap on the 2020 season,” said head coach Marc Kruger. “… I am very proud of this team and how they handled everything this year. We ran into a great team in Medford. The Tigers were able to dominate on the line and that was the biggest difference.”

The Panthers end their season with a 2-2 record.