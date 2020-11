TWIN LAKES, Minn. –

Survived by wife, LeAnn; son, Nels (Janelle Miller); brother Danny; and mother, Erlys. Preceded in death by his father, Cato.

Roger Trolen, 72, Twin Lakes, Minn., died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.