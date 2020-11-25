St. Theodore bake sale scheduled
The fifth annual St. Theodore Christmas bake sale will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 9 a.m. until gone Dec. 6 in Marian Hall, according to a press release.
All items have been prepared and prepackaged in a licensed parish kitchen. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.
