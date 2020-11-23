Stolen vehicles found and other reports

A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:28 a.m. Friday at 909 Plainview Lane. The vehicle was recovered on Sunday in St. Paul.

A stolen blue Chevy Cruz was reported recovered at 2:46 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Police arrested Cristian Andres Wilborn, 21, for possession of a stolen vehicle and three Mower County warrants at 12:32 p.m. Sunday in the alley behind 608 S. Washington Ave.

Spray-paint reported

Spray-paint was reported on siding at 8:38 a.m. Friday at 711 Madison Ave.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday at 1719 W. Main St.

1 arrested for DWI

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrea Jean Anderson, 49, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:22 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Independence Avenue and 770th Avenue in Clarks Grove.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off valued at $21.33 was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Saturday of a male who reportedly stole a $50 flashlight at 2751 E. Main St.

A fire pit valued at $50 was reported stolen at 2:19 p.m. Saturday at 539 Euclid Ave.

A theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A lock was reported missing from a storage unit at 1:20 p.m. Sunday at 401 Pilot St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Wenter Western, 40, for domestic assault at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 133 W. William St.

Dog attacked

Police received a report at 4:08 p.m. Saturday of three loose dogs that reportedly attacked another dog on Madison Avenue. Police cited Jesse Alan Chandler with limits of ownership, dog at large, unlicensed dog and public nuisance. Police stated one of the dogs is in custody and two are at a secure location.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 4:21 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run crash at 309 Sheridan St.