Thefts and other reports

A utility trailer was reported stolen from outside a shop at 12:56 p.m. Thursday at 421 First Ave. SW in Glenville.

A motor off a fishing boat was reported stolen at 4:57 p.m. Thursday at 87725 265th St., Austin. The theft reportedly took place sometime within the last couple days.

A license plate was reported stolen at 2:20 p.m. Thursday at 1604 W. RIchway Drive. The reported theft happened last month.

Police received a report at 9:07 a.m. Thursday of cash that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle Tuesday at 627 Meadow Lane.

Police received a report at 2:03 p.m. Thursday of an Xbox and controller that were reported stolen at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Two tires and rims were reported stolen off a Dodge pickup at 2:21 p.m. Thursday at 608 Freeborn Ave. The incident reportedly happened between 4 and 7:40 a.m.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 5:02 p.m. Thursday at 217 E. Main St., Clarks Grove. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Computer hacked, person out $100

Police received a report at 10:35 a.m. Thursday of a person whose computer was hacked and who was out almost $1,000 in Albert Lea.

2 cited after incident

Police cited Sadie Jo Lewis, 32, and Laura Lopez, 2, after receiving a report of a possible domestic incident at 11:59 a.m. Thursday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

Vehicle damaged

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 5:13 p.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.