Thefts and other reports
Four tires and rims were reported stolen at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.
Police received a report at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday of a ring that had possibly been taken the year prior at 213 Fredrick Drive.
A coin-operated washer and dryer were reported stolen at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at 311 E. Fourth St.
Mailbox damaged by paintballs
A mailbox was reported damaged by paintballs at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at 2009 Greenwood Drive.
