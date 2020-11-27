Thefts and other reports

Four tires and rims were reported stolen at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Police received a report at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday of a ring that had possibly been taken the year prior at 213 Fredrick Drive.

A coin-operated washer and dryer were reported stolen at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at 311 E. Fourth St.

Mailbox damaged by paintballs

A mailbox was reported damaged by paintballs at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at 2009 Greenwood Drive.