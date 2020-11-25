This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Local

Nov. 27, 2010: Freeborn County residents were invited to dispose of prescriptions and over-the-counter medication at a collection spot on the corner of Newton Avenue and College Street. The Drug Education Task Force, Freeborn County Partners in Prevention, the Albert Lea Police Department, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Freeborn County Environmental Services and the Freeborn Probation Office collaborated to raise awareness of prescription abuse.

Nov. 29, 2010: After 39 years, the Freeborn County Chemical Dependency Center announced that it was closing its doors. John Adamec opened the CDC on Dec. 21, 1971.

Nov. 29, 2010: Former Albert Lea City Manager Jim Norman pleaded not guilty in Freeborn County District Court to charges that he misused city funds.

Nov. 28, 1960: The Census Bureau reported Albert Lea’s population at 17,108.

National

2019: A federal judge said former White House counsel Donald McGahn would have to appear before Congress to testify in the impeachment investigation. (An appeals court later undid that ruling, finding that federal judges had no role to play in the subpoena fight.) Defense Secretary Mark Esper said President Donald Trump had ordered him to stop a disciplinary review of a Navy SEAL, Edward Gallagher, who was accused of battlefield misconduct. The Supreme Court rejected the bid of a Maryland man, Adnan Syed, for a new trial based on information uncovered by the hit podcast “Serial”; Syed had been sentenced to life in the strangling death of a high school classmate. Charles Schwab announced that it was buying rival TD Ameritrade, which would combine two of the biggest players in the online brokerage industry. London’s transit authority refused to renew Uber’s operating license over concerns about impostor drivers. (Uber appealed, and won an 18-month license with conditions.)

2018: U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico after some of them tried to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries; U.S. authorities temporarily shut down the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, where thousands were waiting to apply for asylum.

2016: Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.

2015: Vice President Joe Biden attended an urgent summit of southeast European leaders in Zagreb, Croatia, focusing on tensions and security concerns over a surge of asylum-seekers and migrants crossing the region. Pope Francis arrived in Kenya on his first-ever trip to Africa and urged Kenyans to work for peace and forgiveness amid a wave of extremist violence on the continent that threatened to disrupt his trip.

2014: Attorneys for Michael Brown’s family vowed to push for federal charges against the Ferguson, Missouri, police officer who killed the Black 18-year-old, a day after a grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson. (The Justice Department later declined to prosecute Wilson.) President Barack Obama sharply rebuked protesters for racially charged violence in Ferguson, saying there was no excuse for burning buildings, torching cars and destroying other property.

2010: Incumbent Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki cemented his grip on power, bringing an end to nearly nine months of political deadlock after he was asked to form the next government. South Korea’s defense minister, Kim Tae-young, resigned amid intense criticism two days after a North Korean artillery attack killed four people on a small island near the Koreas’ disputed frontier.

2009: Toyota said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.

Nov. 25, 2002: President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security, and appointed Tom Ridge to be its head.

1999: Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

1986: The Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

1963: The body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.

1961: The first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.

1947: Movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the “Hollywood Ten” who’d been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.

1915: a new version of the Ku Klux Klan, targeting blacks, Jews, Catholics and immigrants, was founded by William Joseph Simmons.