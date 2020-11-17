United South Central suspends activities, canceling remainder of fall season

WELLS — Siting rising COVID-19 case numbers in the county and school district, United South Central announced Monday morning it would be transitioning to a distance learning model through Dec. 4.

Per guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Education, all activities would also be suspended, meaning the end of the fall sports season for the Rebels.

For the football team, that meant cutting the season short just before the first game of the Section 2A tournament. The Rebels were slated to take on Bethlehem Academy at home Tuesday night.

“It’s a surprise, but at the same time it’s not given the increasing COVID-19 numbers you see across the state,” said head coach Brandon Neseth. “We feel fortunate that we got in the six games we did, but at the same time we believe we could have won the section this year, so we are bummed we didn’t get that opportunity.”

The Rebels’ football season comes to an end with a record of 2-4, but three of those losses came by seven points or less.

“We are thankful for the school and community for making this season special given all the circumstances,” Neseth said. “It was a season that will never be forgotten and I think all our student-athletes learned some strong life-long lessons from it.”

The volleyball team also lost the remainder of its season, also finishing with a 2-4 record. Its two wins came over Maple River.