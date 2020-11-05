November 5, 2020

Edgewater Pavilion was one of the area polling locations Tuesday for Election Day. - Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results

By Staff Reports

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

(41 out of 41 precincts reporting) These results were updated at 3 p.m. Thursday and now include mail ballots turned in on Election Day.

Total ballots cast: 16,885

Federal offices

President and vice president

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence      9,578     56.95%

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris     6,889    40.96%

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson     38     0.23%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker     51     0.3%

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball     49     0.29%

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard     26     0.15%

Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier     10     .06%

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett     4     0.2%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen          146     0.87%

Write-in     27     0.16%

 

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor     1,057     6.39%

Oliver Steinberg     313     1.89%

Jason Lewis     8,358    50.55%

Tina Smith     6,795     41.10%

Write-in     10     .06%

 

1st District U.S. Representative

Bill Rood     1,029     6.23%

Jim  Hagedorn     8,379     50.7%

Dan Feehan     7,106     43%

Write-in     13     .08%

 

State offices

District 27 senator

Tyler Becvar     1,103     6.71%

Gene Dornink     8,296     50.44%

Dan Sparks     7,031     42.75%

Write-in     18     .11%

 

District 27A representative

Peggy Bennett     10,207     62.16%

Thomas Martinez     6,203     37.77%

Write-in     11     .07%

 

District 27B representative

Patricia Mueller     101     55.49%

Jeanne Poppe     81     44.51%

 

Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ronald Jacobsen     1,467     46.9%

Brad Edwin     1,651    52.78%

Write-in     10     .32%

 

District 3

John Forman     1,349     50.28%

Steve Kluver     1,317     49.09%

Write-in     17     .63%

 

District 5

Ted Herman     1,683     52.92%

Mike Lee     1,488     46.79%

Write-in     9     .28%

 

Albert Lea City Council

Ward 1

Rich Murray     1,798     98.95%

Write-in     19     1.05%

 

Ward 3

Jason Howland     1,450     98.31%

Write-in     25     1.69%

 

Ward 5

Robert Rasmussen     484     52.49%

John Severtson     430     46.64%

Write-in     8     .87%

 

Albert Lea school board

Christopher Seedorf     2,077     7.58%

Angie Hoffman     5,608     20.46%

Neal Skaar     6,578     24%

Mary Elizabeth Harty     4,045     14.76%

Kalli Rittenhouse     2,103     7.67%

Jerry Collins     1,836     6.7%

Bruce Olson     5,092     18.58%

Write-in     67     .24%

 

School district referendums

Albert Lea Area Schools

(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)

Yes     4,086     36.36%

No     7,151     63.64%

 

United South Central 

(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)

Yes     188     42.06%

No     259     57.94%

 

NRHEG

