Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results
(41 out of 41 precincts reporting) These results were updated at 3 p.m. Thursday and now include mail ballots turned in on Election Day.
Total ballots cast: 16,885
Federal offices
President and vice president
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 9,578 56.95%
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris 6,889 40.96%
Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson 38 0.23%
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker 51 0.3%
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball 49 0.29%
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard 26 0.15%
Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier 10 .06%
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett 4 0.2%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 146 0.87%
Write-in 27 0.16%
U.S. Senator
Kevin O’Connor 1,057 6.39%
Oliver Steinberg 313 1.89%
Jason Lewis 8,358 50.55%
Tina Smith 6,795 41.10%
Write-in 10 .06%
1st District U.S. Representative
Bill Rood 1,029 6.23%
Jim Hagedorn 8,379 50.7%
Dan Feehan 7,106 43%
Write-in 13 .08%
State offices
District 27 senator
Tyler Becvar 1,103 6.71%
Gene Dornink 8,296 50.44%
Dan Sparks 7,031 42.75%
Write-in 18 .11%
District 27A representative
Peggy Bennett 10,207 62.16%
Thomas Martinez 6,203 37.77%
Write-in 11 .07%
District 27B representative
Patricia Mueller 101 55.49%
Jeanne Poppe 81 44.51%
Freeborn County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Ronald Jacobsen 1,467 46.9%
Brad Edwin 1,651 52.78%
Write-in 10 .32%
District 3
John Forman 1,349 50.28%
Steve Kluver 1,317 49.09%
Write-in 17 .63%
District 5
Ted Herman 1,683 52.92%
Mike Lee 1,488 46.79%
Write-in 9 .28%
Albert Lea City Council
Ward 1
Rich Murray 1,798 98.95%
Write-in 19 1.05%
Ward 3
Jason Howland 1,450 98.31%
Write-in 25 1.69%
Ward 5
Robert Rasmussen 484 52.49%
John Severtson 430 46.64%
Write-in 8 .87%
Albert Lea school board
Christopher Seedorf 2,077 7.58%
Angie Hoffman 5,608 20.46%
Neal Skaar 6,578 24%
Mary Elizabeth Harty 4,045 14.76%
Kalli Rittenhouse 2,103 7.67%
Jerry Collins 1,836 6.7%
Bruce Olson 5,092 18.58%
Write-in 67 .24%
School district referendums
Albert Lea Area Schools
(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)
Yes 4,086 36.36%
No 7,151 63.64%
United South Central
(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)
Yes 188 42.06%
No 259 57.94%
NRHEG
Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge on Thursday rejected defense requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged... read more