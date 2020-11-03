Virtual open house for Albert Lea Highway 65 project set

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual open house to learn more about the Highway 65 improvements planned for Albert Lea, according to a press release.

The open house allows individuals to visit Nov. 22 by going online to the Highway 65 Albert Lea Main Street project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy65-albert-lea/index.html. The virtual open house presents information about the project and provides an opportunity to comment about the proposed changes and improvements.

Following guidance from state health officials to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has temporarily postponed all in-person public meetings and events. Public engagement remains a priority and MnDOT is offering an online option as one way to continue and maintain connections with the public.

MnDOT is planning improvements to Highway 65 in Albert Lea for construction in 2022. These improvements include reconstructing the roadway from Newton Avenue to Shellrock River Bridge, flood mitigation efforts, repaving from Shellrock River Bridge to Sorenson Avenue, constructing a new shared-use path from Garfield Avenue to east of Syverson Avenue, installing a new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue, new lighting and intersection safety improvements from Garfield Avenue to Prospect Avenue and pedestrian accessibility improvements.

Those interested in following the progress of the project and receiving construction notices are encouraged to sign up for project email updates, the release stated.