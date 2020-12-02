2 injured in I-35 semi rollover

Two people were injured early Saturday morning when a semi rolled over on Interstate 35 in northern Freeborn County.

Mohamed Jafar Jelani, 26, of Minneapolis and Abubakar Mohamed Ahmed, 25, of St. Cloud were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jelani was driving the 2015 Freightliner semi southbound at 2:34 a.m. near milepost 25 in Geneva Township when he lost control of the semi in a curve and rolled.

The road was listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Both Jelani and Ahmed were listed as wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Ambulance and Geneva Fire Department assisted at the scene.