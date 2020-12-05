5 Rebels, 4 Knights earn All-District honors

The Mid Southeast (Red) District named its All-District postseason award winners Wenesday afternoon, of which five players from United South Central and four players from Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons made the first team.

For the Rebels, it was seniors Riley Staloch, Micah Hamson and Ethan Dallman, and juniors Jackson Spizzirri and Colten Quade who were named to the team.

Dallman played both quarterback and defensive back, Staloch played tight end and defensive end, Hamson was on the offisive line and played linebacker, and both Spizzirri and Quade played running back and linebacker.

Two Rebels were also named to the honorable mention team. Seniors Joe Bonsack and Jacob Hendrickson, who both play offensive and defensive line were named in the list.

The Knights had four players named to the first team and one player named to the honorable mention list.

Seniors Tyler Barney, Ethan Greenfield, Derek Miller and Isaac Burgett were the players named to the first team and senior Alex Kuethe was named to the honorable mention team.

Barney played offensive and defensive lines, Greenfield played fullback and linebacker, Miller was a wide receiver and cornerback, Burgett was a quarterback and running back and Kuethe played on the offensive and defensive lines.

Each school had numerous players that were selected to the All-District Academic team.

Ethan Koehler, Nick Bushlack, Nathaniel Clore, Bryten Loe, Bryce Sonnek, Gabe Schroeder, AJ Bullerman, Konner Harpestad, Emily Cassens and Zale Bushlack made the academic team from United South Central.

Greenfield, Miller, Tyler Erickson, Parker Hintz, Mike Huper, Carter Newman, Caleb Songstad, Dugan Soost, Ashton Springer and Ryan Wallin made the academic team from Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

The Rebels finished the season in fourth place in the district with a 2-4 record.

The Knights finished in seventh place in the district with a season record of 1-5.