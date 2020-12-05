Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

District 27A Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, was elected to a second consecutive term as an assistant minority leader on Wednesday for the Minnesota House Republicans during the 2021-22 biennium.

“I feel honored to have gained this trust by my colleagues and am looking forward to continue serving the residents of our district and our state through this leadership position,” Bennett said in a news release.

As an assistant leader, Bennett helps develop legislative policy for House Republicans, as well as assist in crafting political vision.

Bennett is a retired teacher who lives in Albert Lea. She is completing her third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and was re-elected to her fourth term on Nov. 2.