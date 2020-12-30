Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday of a catalytic converter that had been cut off two pickups at 67012 180th St., Conger. The theft occurred over two weeks ago.

A catalytic converter was reported taken from a pickup at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at 706 19th St.

Window broken out of vehicle

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at 10865 Main St. in Glenville.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday at 2611 Bridge Ave. valued at $34.06.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St.