Court Dispositions: Nov. 30, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Nov. 30

Adam Robert Burt, 34, 1211 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree assault (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 27 months. Fees including restitution $705.60. Count 2: Domestic assault (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: Criminal damage to property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Briana Kristina Valencia-Hoges, 25, 616 James Ave. No. 109, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation two years. Fees including restitution $679.15.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.