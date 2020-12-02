Court Dispositions: Nov. 30, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
Nov. 30
Adam Robert Burt, 34, 1211 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree assault (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 27 months. Fees including restitution $705.60. Count 2: Domestic assault (felony). Dismissed. Count 3: Criminal damage to property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.
Briana Kristina Valencia-Hoges, 25, 616 James Ave. No. 109, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation two years. Fees including restitution $679.15.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
Dissolutions: November 2020
