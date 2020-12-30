COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea

COVID-19 vaccinations began at the first long-term care facility in Albert Lea on Wednesday.

Good Samaritan Society partnered with Walgreens pharmacy to offer vaccines to residents and staff. According to a press release, Walgreens will be on-site at the care facility three times to ensure residents and staff have the opportunity to get both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The two-dose series is separated by 28 days, and getting both doses is critical to achieving the 95% efficacy, the release said. The facility is highly recommending all residents get the vaccine given the danger COVID-19 poses to older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Good Samaritan Administrator Katie Davis said the vaccine has gone through testing and clinical trials to ensure it meets the highest safety standards.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff remains our top priority, and we are confident this vaccine is safe for use,” Davis said. “The more residents and staff who are vaccinated, the better we can protect our community against potential outbreaks and save lives. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. A safe and effective vaccine will bring a pivotal change in the fight against COVID-19.”

The release stated the care facility will continue to take all necessary precautions after the vaccine is administered, including wearing personal protective equipment and conducting regular testing to ensure safety of residents and staff.

Vaccinations are expected to begin at St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea on Thursday.