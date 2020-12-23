Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Faribault County

Minnesota reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person in Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was between 80 and 84 years old and is the ninth death in the county.

Deaths across the state came from 36 counties, including people ranging in age from late 50s to late 90s. Forty-five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three resided in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The state has now has 4,971 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,220 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The number of new cases across the state continues the downward trend with 1,513 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 402,519. Of that number, about 23,000 are still considered active cases and as of Monday 1,060 were hospitalized, including 228 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported seven new cases and has now had 1,887 cumulative cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the total cases, 87 are considered active. No new hospitalizations were reported Wednesday.

The new cases included one person in their 20s, three people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 860 total cases

Mower County: nine new lab-confirmed cases; 3,245 total cases

Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,443 total cases

Waseca County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,669 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths