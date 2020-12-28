Daily COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths statewide, just over 1,000 new cases

Minnesota reported continued improvements in its COVID-19 numbers on Monday with smaller increases in new COVID-19 cases and decreased hospitalizations.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 1,087 new cases reported on Monday. The state has now had 410,138 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 21,000 cases are still considered active.

Hospitalizations dropped to 878, including 203 in intensive care.

The state had 13 new deaths from eight counties of people ranging in age from early 50s to late 90s. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 5,160 cumulative deaths, of which 3,339 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,934. Of that number, 77 are considered active cases.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19; two people in their 20s; two people in their 30s; two people in their 40s; one person in their 50s; and two people in their 60s.

Faribault County had one new lab-confirmed case and has had 888 total cases; Mower County had four new lab-confirmed cases and has had 3,296 total cases; Steele County reported three new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,478 total cases; and Waseca County reported three new lab-confirmed cases and has had 1,714 total cases.

The state had a decrease in testing with 13,370 new tests completed, including 12,138 PCR tests and 1,232 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths