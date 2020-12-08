Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 1,710 cases.

Information about the new cases and how many cases remain active have not yet been released.

Faribault County reported 14 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 693 total cases; Mower County had 26 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,946 total cases; Steele County had 20 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,250 total cases; and Waseca County had 14 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 1,489 total cases.

Statewide, 3,080 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 359,203. Of that number, about 44,000 are still in isolation, and 1,604 are hospitalized, including 359 in intensive care.

Though the number of new cases was lower than the daily totals reported in previous weeks, it does correlate with a decrease in tests completed. The state reported 27,432 tests were completed, including 24,743 PCR tests and 2,689 antigen tests.

The state had 22 new deaths from 11 counties, ranging in age from late 50s to over 100 years old. Fifteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota has now had 4,027 total deaths, of which 2,660 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths