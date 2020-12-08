December 8, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Freeborn County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 1,710 cases.

Information about the new cases and how many cases remain active have not yet been released.

Faribault County reported 14 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 693 total cases; Mower County had 26 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,946 total cases; Steele County had 20 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,250 total cases; and Waseca County had 14 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 1,489 total cases.

Statewide, 3,080 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 359,203. Of that number, about 44,000 are still in isolation, and 1,604 are hospitalized, including 359 in intensive care.

Though the number of new cases was lower than the daily totals reported in previous weeks, it does correlate with a decrease in tests completed. The state reported 27,432 tests were completed, including 24,743 PCR tests and 2,689 antigen tests.

The state had 22 new deaths from 11 counties, ranging in age from late 50s to over 100 years old. Fifteen resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota has now had 4,027 total deaths, of which 2,660 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 850 15 865 30
Anoka 23,901 1,386 25,287 246
Becker 2,342 25 2,367 24
Beltrami 2,361 74 2,435 19
Benton 3,349 108 3,457 58
Big Stone 354 7 361 2
Blue Earth 4,498 10 4,508 17
Brown 1,686 26 1,712 17
Carlton 1,977 222 2,199 21
Carver 5,413 152 5,565 16
Cass 1,627 16 1,643 13
Chippewa 1,037 14 1,051 14
Chisago 3,424 126 3,550 18
Clay 5,501 36 5,537 64
Clearwater 580 9 589 10
Cook 89 0 89 0
Cottonwood 994 57 1,051 5
Crow Wing 4,025 42 4,067 40
Dakota 25,017 528 25,545 218
Dodge 992 1 993 1
Douglas 2,937 76 3,013 44
Faribault 691 2 693 4
Fillmore 827 8 835 0
Freeborn 1,701 9 1,710 9
Goodhue 2,456 10 2,466 34
Grant 326 1 327 6
Hennepin 73,897 1,456 75,353 1,176
Houston 850 33 883 4
Hubbard 1,235 15 1,250 31
Isanti 2,101 116 2,217 21
Itasca 2,246 19 2,265 25
Jackson 596 11 607 1
Kanabec 764 12 776 16
Kandiyohi 4,727 38 4,765 35
Kittson 260 29 289 12
Koochiching 450 7 457 6
Lac qui Parle 448 9 457 4
Lake 439 38 477 8
Lake of the Woods 118 5 123 1
Le Sueur 1,675 15 1,690 12
Lincoln 401 5 406 1
Lyon 2,445 29 2,474 17
Mahnomen 338 1 339 6
Marshall 564 14 578 11
Martin 1,342 12 1,354 23
McLeod 2,608 21 2,629 24
Meeker 1,618 20 1,638 13
Mille Lacs 1,733 45 1,778 35
Morrison 2,547 74 2,621 34
Mower 2,913 33 2,946 23
Murray 646 11 657 5
Nicollet 1,816 12 1,828 27
Nobles 3,238 34 3,272 37
Norman 384 1 385 8
Olmsted 7,595 13 7,608 38
Otter Tail 3,584 70 3,654 32
Pennington 737 63 800 9
Pine 1,653 60 1,713 9
Pipestone 789 15 804 18
Polk 2,743 147 2,890 30
Pope 608 1 609 2
Ramsey 31,071 832 31,903 548
Red Lake 237 23 260 3
Redwood 1,122 18 1,140 21
Renville 1,063 43 1,106 32
Rice 4,590 52 4,642 40
Rock 879 23 902 10
Roseau 1,311 108 1,419 7
Scott 9,451 154 9,605 63
Sherburne 6,272 360 6,632 48
Sibley 878 10 888 4
St. Louis 10,179 295 10,474 134
Stearns 14,912 391 15,303 133
Steele 2,243 7 2,250 8
Stevens 577 4 581 5
Swift 682 16 698 11
Todd 2,010 8 2,018 15
Traverse 168 0 168 2
Wabasha 1,223 4 1,227 1
Wadena 916 27 943 8
Waseca 1,486 3 1,489 11
Washington 15,535 411 15,946 134
Watonwan 953 2 955 4
Wilkin 483 2 485 5
Winona 3,127 24 3,151 33
Wright 8,834 470 9,304 50
Yellow Medicine 723 32 755 13
Unknown/missing 425 27 452 0
