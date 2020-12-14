December 14, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths across the state; localactive cases continue to decline

By Staff Reports

Published 11:26 am Monday, December 14, 2020

After several days with higher deaths, Minnesota reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday across the state.

The deaths came from Anoka, Beltrami, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Polk, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Todd and Wright counties.

The people who died ranged in age from late 60s to late 90s, and 11 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has now had 4,462 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,917 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 3,026 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 381,841. Of that number, about 35,000 are still in isolation and 1,283 are hospitalized, including 319 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported two new lab-confirmed cases, including one person in their 30s and one person in their 50s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county has now had 1,791 cumulative cases, of which 114 are considered active. No new local hospitalizations were reported.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 778 total cases

• Mower County: 19 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,105 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,346 total cases

• Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,568 total cases

The state reported 45,341 new tests were completed, including 41,937 PCR tests and 3,404 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 913 16 929 31
Anoka 25,214 1,588 26,802 263
Becker 2,465 40 2,505 29
Beltrami 2,536 91 2,627 28
Benton 3,462 127 3,589 65
Big Stone 398 9 407 2
Blue Earth 4,693 17 4,710 22
Brown 1,795 33 1,828 23
Carlton 2,125 242 2,367 29
Carver 5,753 175 5,928 22
Cass 1,753 19 1,772 13
Chippewa 1,124 20 1,144 18
Chisago 3,637 157 3,794 24
Clay 5,747 52 5,799 69
Clearwater 601 10 611 10
Cook 97 0 97 0
Cottonwood 1,067 75 1,142 5
Crow Wing 4,216 49 4,265 48
Dakota 26,742 646 27,388 236
Dodge 1,055 3 1,058 3
Douglas 3,107 84 3,191 50
Faribault 775 3 778 5
Fillmore 918 10 928 0
Freeborn 1,781 10 1,791 14
Goodhue 2,635 14 2,649 35
Grant 344 2 346 7
Hennepin 77,964 1,792 79,756 1,246
Houston 954 42 996 5
Hubbard 1,285 15 1,300 33
Isanti 2,282 127 2,409 25
Itasca 2,424 29 2,453 29
Jackson 664 27 691 3
Kanabec 840 15 855 18
Kandiyohi 5,005 42 5,047 47
Kittson 292 33 325 14
Koochiching 489 8 497 7
Lac qui Parle 489 30 519 8
Lake 456 41 497 11
Lake of the Woods 132 5 137 1
Le Sueur 1,769 17 1,786 13
Lincoln 420 7 427 1
Lyon 2,573 39 2,612 23
Mahnomen 360 1 361 6
Marshall 614 16 630 11
Martin 1,413 16 1,429 23
McLeod 2,828 27 2,855 30
Meeker 1,732 22 1,754 22
Mille Lacs 1,835 49 1,884 38
Morrison 2,661 95 2,756 36
Mower 3,071 34 3,105 23
Murray 686 19 705 5
Nicollet 1,893 13 1,906 30
Nobles 3,344 51 3,395 41
Norman 398 1 399 7
Olmsted 8,140 19 8,159 46
Otter Tail 3,793 100 3,893 37
Pennington 762 70 832 10
Pine 1,926 68 1,994 10
Pipestone 815 21 836 18
Polk 2,898 163 3,061 40
Pope 646 4 650 3
Ramsey 33,041 975 34,016 592
Red Lake 249 26 275 3
Redwood 1,188 22 1,210 22
Renville 1,139 45 1,184 34
Rice 4,859 57 4,916 46
Rock 920 46 966 10
Roseau 1,412 111 1,523 9
Scott 9,958 202 10,160 71
Sherburne 6,663 403 7,066 49
Sibley 914 22 936 4
St. Louis 10,872 373 11,245 158
Stearns 15,565 446 16,011 145
Steele 2,338 8 2,346 9
Stevens 620 4 624 5
Swift 724 19 743 13
Todd 2,102 12 2,114 19
Traverse 174 2 176 2
Wabasha 1,342 5 1,347 2
Wadena 994 30 1,024 9
Waseca 1,565 3 1,568 11
Washington 16,478 490 16,968 150
Watonwan 990 5 995 5
Wilkin 526 9 535 5
Winona 3,287 28 3,315 39
Wright 9,393 546 9,939 66
Yellow Medicine 753 42 795 13
Unknown/missing 470 18 488 0
