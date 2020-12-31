December 31, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 new deaths reported, including 1 in both Freeborn, Waseca counties

By Staff Reports

Published 1:52 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

Minnesota reported 61 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one death in both Freeborn and Waseca counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person from Freeborn County who died was between 80 and 84, and the person from Waseca County who died was between 60 and 64.

Of the new deaths statewide, 37 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths increase the cumulative deaths across the state to 5,323, of which 3,431 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state on Thursday reported 2,204 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 415,302. Of that number about 18,000 are still in isolation and 895 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 196 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total case count to 1,992. One person was also added to the county’s list from another county.

Of the total cases, 112 are considered active cases and two new people were hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Ninety-eight people have now been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during their illness.

With the new death, Freeborn County has now had 18 deaths.

The new cases reported Thursday included the following:

  • One person between 5 and 9
  • One person between 10 and 14
  • One person between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 20s
  • Four people in their 30s
  • Four people in their 40s
  • Three people in their 50s
  • One person in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s
  • Two people in their 80s
  • One person in their 90s

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: five new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 911 total cases
  • Mower County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,321 total cases
  • Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,512 total cases
  • Waseca County: eight new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 1,755 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,001 22 1,023 32
Anoka 26,972 2,001 28,973 323
Becker 2,631 49 2,680 36
Beltrami 2,767 104 2,871 41
Benton 3,719 169 3,888 78
Big Stone 425 9 434 3
Blue Earth 5,006 34 5,040 28
Brown 1,969 42 2,011 32
Carlton 2,294 301 2,595 37
Carver 6,157 292 6,449 33
Cass 1,896 32 1,928 20
Chippewa 1,242 33 1,275 29
Chisago 3,960 189 4,149 27
Clay 6,092 71 6,163 78
Clearwater 639 18 657 14
Cook 104 0 104 0
Cottonwood 1,142 79 1,221 15
Crow Wing 4,446 63 4,509 64
Dakota 29,149 1,131 30,280 277
Dodge 1,170 5 1,175 4
Douglas 3,348 133 3,481 59
Faribault 905 6 911 11
Fillmore 1,096 14 1,110 1
Freeborn 1,982 10 1,992 18
Goodhue 3,026 33 3,059 42
Grant 387 3 390 7
Hennepin 83,641 2,632 86,273 1,382
Houston 1,138 47 1,185 12
Hubbard 1,374 22 1,396 37
Isanti 2,481 155 2,636 31
Itasca 2,653 39 2,692 39
Jackson 747 44 791 8
Kanabec 904 20 924 18
Kandiyohi 5,331 48 5,379 65
Kittson 305 36 341 18
Koochiching 535 11 546 9
Lac qui Parle 557 46 603 14
Lake 504 43 547 15
Lake of the Woods 146 6 152 1
Le Sueur 1,930 20 1,950 15
Lincoln 446 8 454 1
Lyon 2,777 70 2,847 29
Mahnomen 395 1 396 7
Marshall 659 16 675 12
Martin 1,546 24 1,570 25
McLeod 3,032 41 3,073 39
Meeker 1,852 27 1,879 32
Mille Lacs 1,965 63 2,028 43
Morrison 2,805 109 2,914 43
Mower 3,278 43 3,321 25
Murray 717 38 755 5
Nicollet 2,035 38 2,073 32
Nobles 3,467 63 3,530 46
Norman 408 2 410 8
Olmsted 9,272 37 9,309 61
Otter Tail 4,069 147 4,216 50
Pennington 828 77 905 14
Pine 2,365 107 2,472 12
Pipestone 845 30 875 21
Polk 3,006 192 3,198 49
Pope 685 5 690 4
Ramsey 35,818 1,293 37,111 688
Red Lake 269 40 309 4
Redwood 1,279 29 1,308 26
Renville 1,240 51 1,291 39
Rice 5,442 74 5,516 55
Rock 957 68 1,025 10
Roseau 1,486 113 1,599 14
Scott 10,681 335 11,016 81
Sherburne 7,162 492 7,654 57
Sibley 989 32 1,021 5
St. Louis 12,012 526 12,538 205
Stearns 16,432 514 16,946 172
Steele 2,504 8 2,512 9
Stevens 664 7 671 6
Swift 768 22 790 16
Todd 2,209 17 2,226 27
Traverse 190 26 216 2
Wabasha 1,493 7 1,500 2
Wadena 1,084 39 1,123 12
Waseca 1,750 5 1,755 13
Washington 17,824 643 18,467 190
Watonwan 1,018 6 1,024 7
Wilkin 568 20 588 7
Winona 3,530 35 3,565 43
Wright 10,126 708 10,834 88
Yellow Medicine 823 57 880 14
Unknown/missing 417 27 444 0
