Daily COVID-19 update: 83 new deaths in Minnesota

Minnesota reported 2,775 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing its cumulative total to 389,171, according to the daily update from health officials.

Of that number, about 30,000 are still considered active cases and 1,222 are hospitalized, including 289 in intensive care.

Eighty-three new deaths were reported across the state from 32 counties. Aside from one person in their late 20s in Hennepin County and one person in their late 40s in Stearns County, the remainder were between 60 and over 100.

Fifty-two people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 4,658 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,034 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 18 new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,838 cases.

Specific information about the new cases or how many active cases are in the county has not yet been released.

Faribault County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 810 cases; Mower County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases and has had 3,143 cases; Steele County reported 12 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,383 cases; and Waseca County reported 19 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,608 cases.

The state reported 47,704 new tests were completed, including 42,091 PCR tests and 5,613 antigen tests.