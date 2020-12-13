Daily COVID-19 update: 85 new deaths statewide; 2 reported in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported 85 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including two people from Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Health Department stated the new deaths included one person in their late 80s and one person in their early 90s.

The county has now had 14 deaths.

Across the state, the deaths came from 40 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Forty-nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three resided in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s cumulative death count to 4,444, of which 2,906 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 3,439 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 378,823. Of that number, about 37,000 cases are considered active, and more than 1,400 were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Freeborn County reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases, bring its cumulative total to 1,789. One case was also added from another county. Of that number, 123 were considered active.

The county health department reported no new hospitalizations, and 84 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• One person in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Five people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 30 new lab-confirmed cases; 770 total cases

• Mower County: 26 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,086 total cases

• Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,341 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,565 total cases

The state reported 48,098 new tests were completed, including 42,647 PCR tests and 5,451 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths