December 16, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide; 1 in both Freeborn, Mower counties

By Staff Reports

Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Minnesota reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person from both Freeborn and Mower counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Freeborn County resident was between 80 and 84 years old, and the Mower County resident was between 75 and 79.

Freeborn County has now had 15 COVID-19 deaths, and Mower County has had 24.

The deaths statewide came from 37 counties and included people from late 40s to over 100.

Fifty-four of the people who died lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one person was in a jail or prison.

The state has now had 4,575 deaths across the state, of which 2,982 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across the state, 2,279 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 386,412. Of that number, about 30,000 are still considered active cases an 1,277 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 304 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,819, of which 113 are considered active.

Two new people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, and 86 people from the county have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • Three people between 15 and 19
  • Eight people in their 20s
  • One person in their 40s
  • One person in their 50s
  • Two people in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 795 total cases
  • Mower County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,128 total cases
  • Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,371 total cases
  • Waseca County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 1,589 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 926 16 942 31
Anoka 25,529 1,635 27,164 268
Becker 2,482 42 2,524 30
Beltrami 2,566 94 2,660 30
Benton 3,505 127 3,632 66
Big Stone 401 9 410 2
Blue Earth 4,727 19 4,746 22
Brown 1,816 33 1,849 26
Carlton 2,148 252 2,400 29
Carver 5,813 189 6,002 26
Cass 1,773 20 1,793 13
Chippewa 1,144 22 1,166 19
Chisago 3,689 159 3,848 24
Clay 5,808 56 5,864 69
Clearwater 606 10 616 10
Cook 99 0 99 0
Cottonwood 1,082 74 1,156 8
Crow Wing 4,247 50 4,297 49
Dakota 27,117 681 27,798 241
Dodge 1,074 3 1,077 3
Douglas 3,139 88 3,227 52
Faribault 792 3 795 5
Fillmore 929 10 939 0
Freeborn 1,809 10 1,819 15
Goodhue 2,677 16 2,693 36
Grant 345 2 347 7
Hennepin 78,831 1,865 80,696 1,259
Houston 985 44 1,029 6
Hubbard 1,291 15 1,306 34
Isanti 2,310 133 2,443 25
Itasca 2,459 29 2,488 29
Jackson 676 28 704 4
Kanabec 850 15 865 18
Kandiyohi 5,044 41 5,085 48
Kittson 296 34 330 14
Koochiching 494 8 502 8
Lac qui Parle 498 32 530 10
Lake 463 42 505 13
Lake of the Woods 133 5 138 1
Le Sueur 1,796 17 1,813 13
Lincoln 424 7 431 1
Lyon 2,590 40 2,630 24
Mahnomen 364 1 365 6
Marshall 625 16 641 11
Martin 1,431 16 1,447 23
McLeod 2,845 30 2,875 31
Meeker 1,745 21 1,766 25
Mille Lacs 1,864 50 1,914 38
Morrison 2,671 99 2,770 36
Mower 3,094 34 3,128 24
Murray 691 19 710 5
Nicollet 1,910 14 1,924 30
Nobles 3,363 54 3,417 42
Norman 399 1 400 8
Olmsted 8,258 20 8,278 46
Otter Tail 3,825 105 3,930 39
Pennington 778 70 848 11
Pine 2,008 70 2,078 10
Pipestone 821 21 842 18
Polk 2,915 171 3,086 40
Pope 651 4 655 3
Ramsey 33,469 1,034 34,503 607
Red Lake 254 28 282 3
Redwood 1,196 22 1,218 24
Renville 1,152 47 1,199 34
Rice 4,914 59 4,973 47
Rock 929 49 978 10
Roseau 1,417 111 1,528 11
Scott 10,070 215 10,285 72
Sherburne 6,726 415 7,141 49
Sibley 921 23 944 4
St. Louis 11,015 391 11,406 168
Stearns 15,682 451 16,133 151
Steele 2,363 8 2,371 9
Stevens 623 4 627 6
Swift 722 19 741 13
Todd 2,117 13 2,130 21
Traverse 177 5 182 2
Wabasha 1,361 5 1,366 2
Wadena 1,005 30 1,035 10
Waseca 1,585 4 1,589 12
Washington 16,691 512 17,203 154
Watonwan 993 5 998 5
Wilkin 531 13 544 5
Winona 3,316 29 3,345 40
Wright 9,489 568 10,057 69
Yellow Medicine 753 44 797 13
Unknown/missing 390 15 405 0
