December 18, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Faribault County reports 2 deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 12:18 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Faribault County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday, as part of 65 deaths across the state. 

The new deaths in the county included one person between 75 and 79 and one person between 85 and 89. 

The deaths across the state came from 31 counties and ranged in age from late 40s to late 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Thirty-five resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility and one was in jail or prison. 

The state has now had 4,723 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,070 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

The state reported 2,737 new cases on Friday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 391,889. 

Of that number, about 30,000 are still considered active cases and 1,144 are hospitalized, including 270 in intensive care. 

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,847 cases. One person was removed from the county’s list, and 106 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The county had no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. It has had 16 people who have died thus far in the pandemic. 

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • Two people in their 20s
  • Four people in their 30s
  • One person in their 40s
  • One person in their 50s
  • One person in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: Seven new lab-confirmed cases; 817 total cases
  • Mower County: 42 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,187 total cases
  • Steele County: 16 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,399 total cases
  • Waseca County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,620 total cases.

The state reported 63,994 new tests were completed, including 58,397 PCR tests and 5,597 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 931 18 949 31
Anoka 25,757 1,713 27,470 281
Becker 2,516 43 2,559 30
Beltrami 2,634 97 2,731 33
Benton 3,540 138 3,678 68
Big Stone 408 9 417 3
Blue Earth 4,772 21 4,793 22
Brown 1,847 36 1,883 26
Carlton 2,177 255 2,432 31
Carver 5,880 213 6,093 28
Cass 1,805 22 1,827 17
Chippewa 1,167 27 1,194 19
Chisago 3,740 171 3,911 24
Clay 5,858 62 5,920 71
Clearwater 612 11 623 11
Cook 100 0 100 0
Cottonwood 1,098 78 1,176 9
Crow Wing 4,284 56 4,340 49
Dakota 27,482 764 28,246 246
Dodge 1,089 3 1,092 3
Douglas 3,162 100 3,262 53
Faribault 814 3 817 7
Fillmore 956 10 966 0
Freeborn 1,837 10 1,847 16
Goodhue 2,735 18 2,753 37
Grant 348 2 350 7
Hennepin 79,629 2,016 81,645 1,288
Houston 1,011 47 1,058 9
Hubbard 1,316 15 1,331 34
Isanti 2,344 137 2,481 26
Itasca 2,510 30 2,540 30
Jackson 693 32 725 4
Kanabec 859 17 876 18
Kandiyohi 5,107 44 5,151 53
Kittson 296 35 331 16
Koochiching 506 9 515 8
Lac qui Parle 513 33 546 12
Lake 465 42 507 14
Lake of the Woods 136 5 141 1
Le Sueur 1,821 18 1,839 14
Lincoln 426 7 433 1
Lyon 2,636 47 2,683 26
Mahnomen 365 1 366 6
Marshall 636 16 652 11
Martin 1,460 19 1,479 23
McLeod 2,881 34 2,915 33
Meeker 1,758 22 1,780 28
Mille Lacs 1,881 54 1,935 39
Morrison 2,705 100 2,805 37
Mower 3,150 37 3,187 23
Murray 697 22 719 5
Nicollet 1,931 18 1,949 30
Nobles 3,393 56 3,449 42
Norman 401 1 402 8
Olmsted 8,397 26 8,423 47
Otter Tail 3,881 125 4,006 41
Pennington 792 71 863 12
Pine 2,157 72 2,229 11
Pipestone 826 24 850 18
Polk 2,928 177 3,105 45
Pope 659 4 663 3
Ramsey 33,879 1,082 34,961 618
Red Lake 256 30 286 3
Redwood 1,221 25 1,246 25
Renville 1,168 47 1,215 35
Rice 5,048 60 5,108 47
Rock 931 53 984 10
Roseau 1,438 112 1,550 13
Scott 10,165 247 10,412 72
Sherburne 6,826 437 7,263 51
Sibley 933 24 957 4
St. Louis 11,143 418 11,561 177
Stearns 15,816 469 16,285 155
Steele 2,391 8 2,399 9
Stevens 629 5 634 5
Swift 735 22 757 14
Todd 2,138 15 2,153 21
Traverse 179 12 191 2
Wabasha 1,369 5 1,374 2
Wadena 1,016 31 1,047 10
Waseca 1,616 4 1,620 12
Washington 16,899 552 17,451 163
Watonwan 1,004 5 1,009 5
Wilkin 537 17 554 5
Winona 3,352 30 3,382 42
Wright 9,606 589 10,195 71
Yellow Medicine 767 45 812 14
Unknown/missing 453 22 475 0
