December 30, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 29 new cases; Minnesota reports 66 new deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 11:26 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Minnesota reported 66 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one death in both Faribault and Mower counties.

The person who died in Faribault County was between 90 and 94, and the person who died from Mower County was between 80 and 84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Deaths across the state came from 30 counties and included one person in their late 30s in Wright County and one person in their early 40s from Ramsey County. The remainder were between 50 and over 100 years old.

Of the new deaths, 43 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The state has now had 5,262 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 3,394 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota had 2,019 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case count to 413,107. Of that number less than 18,000 are considered active cases, and 926 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 207 in intensive care.

After several days of lower new case numbers, Freeborn County saw a slight uptick Wednesday with 29 new lab-confirmed cases. The county has now had 1,969 total cases, of which 97 are considered active, according to the Freeborn Count Public Health Department.

The department reported two new people were hospitalized with the virus, and 96 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 9

• Six people in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

Faribault County reported 13 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 904 total cases; Mower County reported five new lab-confirmed cases and has had 3,304 total cases; Steele County reported 14 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,498 total cases; and Waseca County reported 29 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case and has had 1,747 total cases.

The state reported the number of tests completed rose from Monday with 25,729 total tests completed, including 20,773 PCR tests and 4,956 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 998 22 1,020 32
Anoka 26,909 1,977 28,886 322
Becker 2,627 49 2,676 36
Beltrami 2,759 102 2,861 39
Benton 3,710 164 3,874 77
Big Stone 420 9 429 3
Blue Earth 4,995 31 5,026 28
Brown 1,959 41 2,000 32
Carlton 2,291 294 2,585 37
Carver 6,132 283 6,415 33
Cass 1,889 31 1,920 19
Chippewa 1,235 33 1,268 29
Chisago 3,938 189 4,127 27
Clay 6,074 69 6,143 78
Clearwater 636 17 653 13
Cook 104 0 104 0
Cottonwood 1,138 80 1,218 14
Crow Wing 4,429 62 4,491 60
Dakota 28,999 1,072 30,071 275
Dodge 1,154 5 1,159 4
Douglas 3,335 130 3,465 58
Faribault 900 4 904 11
Fillmore 1,084 14 1,098 1
Freeborn 1,959 10 1,969 17
Goodhue 2,991 32 3,023 41
Grant 383 3 386 7
Hennepin 83,352 2,526 85,878 1,370
Houston 1,124 47 1,171 12
Hubbard 1,368 18 1,386 37
Isanti 2,467 153 2,620 31
Itasca 2,645 39 2,684 36
Jackson 740 44 784 8
Kanabec 903 20 923 18
Kandiyohi 5,321 48 5,369 64
Kittson 305 36 341 18
Koochiching 531 11 542 8
Lac qui Parle 553 46 599 14
Lake 501 43 544 15
Lake of the Woods 146 5 151 1
Le Sueur 1,921 20 1,941 15
Lincoln 442 7 449 1
Lyon 2,756 59 2,815 29
Mahnomen 394 1 395 7
Marshall 655 16 671 12
Martin 1,540 24 1,564 25
McLeod 3,015 40 3,055 39
Meeker 1,840 27 1,867 31
Mille Lacs 1,962 61 2,023 43
Morrison 2,794 108 2,902 43
Mower 3,261 43 3,304 25
Murray 714 37 751 5
Nicollet 2,027 37 2,064 30
Nobles 3,462 61 3,523 45
Norman 406 2 408 8
Olmsted 9,169 36 9,205 59
Otter Tail 4,040 143 4,183 50
Pennington 824 76 900 14
Pine 2,352 102 2,454 12
Pipestone 840 26 866 21
Polk 3,000 189 3,189 49
Pope 684 5 689 4
Ramsey 35,656 1,262 36,918 680
Red Lake 268 39 307 4
Redwood 1,275 28 1,303 26
Renville 1,240 51 1,291 38
Rice 5,408 70 5,478 55
Rock 953 62 1,015 10
Roseau 1,485 113 1,598 14
Scott 10,625 322 10,947 80
Sherburne 7,127 489 7,616 57
Sibley 979 32 1,011 5
St. Louis 11,930 514 12,444 200
Stearns 16,373 508 16,881 171
Steele 2,490 8 2,498 9
Stevens 658 7 665 6
Swift 764 21 785 15
Todd 2,202 17 2,219 26
Traverse 182 24 206 2
Wabasha 1,476 8 1,484 2
Wadena 1,080 39 1,119 12
Waseca 1,742 5 1,747 12
Washington 17,751 628 18,379 187
Watonwan 1,017 6 1,023 7
Wilkin 563 20 583 7
Winona 3,513 31 3,544 43
Wright 10,093 689 10,782 88
Yellow Medicine 811 50 861 14
Unknown/missing 400 22 422 0
