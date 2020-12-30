Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 29 new cases; Minnesota reports 66 new deaths

Minnesota reported 66 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one death in both Faribault and Mower counties.

The person who died in Faribault County was between 90 and 94, and the person who died from Mower County was between 80 and 84, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Deaths across the state came from 30 counties and included one person in their late 30s in Wright County and one person in their early 40s from Ramsey County. The remainder were between 50 and over 100 years old.

Of the new deaths, 43 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The state has now had 5,262 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 3,394 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota had 2,019 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s cumulative case count to 413,107. Of that number less than 18,000 are considered active cases, and 926 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 207 in intensive care.

After several days of lower new case numbers, Freeborn County saw a slight uptick Wednesday with 29 new lab-confirmed cases. The county has now had 1,969 total cases, of which 97 are considered active, according to the Freeborn Count Public Health Department.

The department reported two new people were hospitalized with the virus, and 96 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 9

• Six people in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

Faribault County reported 13 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 904 total cases; Mower County reported five new lab-confirmed cases and has had 3,304 total cases; Steele County reported 14 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,498 total cases; and Waseca County reported 29 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case and has had 1,747 total cases.

The state reported the number of tests completed rose from Monday with 25,729 total tests completed, including 20,773 PCR tests and 4,956 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths