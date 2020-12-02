Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 77 new COVID-19 deaths

By Albert Lea Tribune and Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health authorities reported 77 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday — the second-highest one-day total of the pandemic — but this week’s figures have been affected by reporting lags due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new deaths raise the state’s total to 3,692. Minnesota highest one-day total was 101 cases last Friday, which reflected data from last Wednesday. The daily death tolls had been relatively low since then until now, but health officials have cautioned against reading too much into short-term fluctuations.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 5,192 new coronavirus cases to bring the state’s total to 327,477.

As of Tuesday, Minnesota hospitals were treating 1,604 COVID-19 patients, including 354 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota is 10.65%, down from 15.28% two weeks earlier, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. But The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 35 deaths per day on Nov. 17 to 44.57 deaths per day on Tuesday.

Any impacts on case numbers from the extended holiday weekend likely won’t be fully known for a few more days, as symptoms of COVID-19 emerge up to 14 days after someone is exposed.

Local cases

Freeborn County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and has now had 1,596 total cases. The number of active cases or information about the new cases has not yet been released.

Faribault County reported nine new cases and has had 590 cases; Mower County reported 30 new lab-confirmed cases and two probable cases and has had 2,706 total cases; Steele County reported 35 new lab-confirmed cases and has had 2,056 total cases; and Waseca County reported 13 new cases and has had 1,418 total cases.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths