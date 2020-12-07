December 7, 2020

  • 28°

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 5,296 new cases, 21 deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 12:37 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,296 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday in its daily update.

The new cases increase the state’s cumulative total to 356,152, of which about 42,000 are still considered active, and 1,567 are hospitalized, including 362 in intensive care.

The new deaths came from 11 counties across the state and ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s. Eight people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported five new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its cumulative total to 1,697. One person was removed from the county’s list and moved to another county.

There are 171 active cases.

The department stated the new cases included the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • Two people in their 20s
  • Two people in their 40s
  • One person in their 60s

The following are updates on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 680 total cases
  • Mower County: 33 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,921 total cases
  • Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,230 total cases
  • Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,478 total cases

The state reported 63,573 new tests were reported, including 62,724 PCR tests and 849 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 846 15 861 30
Anoka 23,691 1,342 25,033 246
Becker 2,325 24 2,349 24
Beltrami 2,350 70 2,420 19
Benton 3,321 105 3,426 57
Big Stone 353 7 360 2
Blue Earth 4,469 10 4,479 17
Brown 1,661 27 1,688 16
Carlton 1,966 218 2,184 21
Carver 5,361 145 5,506 16
Cass 1,615 15 1,630 13
Chippewa 1,028 14 1,042 14
Chisago 3,393 124 3,517 18
Clay 5,475 35 5,510 64
Clearwater 579 9 588 10
Cook 88 0 88 0
Cottonwood 981 57 1,038 5
Crow Wing 3,993 41 4,034 40
Dakota 24,768 514 25,282 217
Dodge 987 1 988 1
Douglas 2,934 75 3,009 44
Faribault 678 2 680 4
Fillmore 820 7 827 0
Freeborn 1,688 9 1,697 9
Goodhue 2,405 10 2,415 34
Grant 322 1 323 6
Hennepin 73,298 1,437 74,735 1,170
Houston 836 32 868 4
Hubbard 1,236 15 1,251 31
Isanti 2,075 110 2,185 21
Itasca 2,230 18 2,248 25
Jackson 584 11 595 1
Kanabec 742 12 754 16
Kandiyohi 4,714 36 4,750 34
Kittson 255 29 284 9
Koochiching 447 8 455 6
Lac qui Parle 438 9 447 4
Lake 439 38 477 8
Lake of the Woods 112 5 117 1
Le Sueur 1,667 15 1,682 12
Lincoln 400 5 405 1
Lyon 2,430 29 2,459 17
Mahnomen 336 1 337 6
Marshall 562 14 576 11
Martin 1,327 11 1,338 23
McLeod 2,552 20 2,572 23
Meeker 1,600 19 1,619 13
Mille Lacs 1,713 45 1,758 35
Morrison 2,536 72 2,608 34
Mower 2,888 33 2,921 23
Murray 637 11 648 5
Nicollet 1,810 13 1,823 27
Nobles 3,225 33 3,258 35
Norman 383 1 384 8
Olmsted 7,534 13 7,547 38
Otter Tail 3,562 67 3,629 32
Pennington 730 63 793 9
Pine 1,635 59 1,694 9
Pipestone 780 15 795 18
Polk 2,730 147 2,877 30
Pope 603 1 604 2
Ramsey 30,730 821 31,551 545
Red Lake 235 23 258 3
Redwood 1,116 17 1,133 21
Renville 1,048 44 1,092 32
Rice 4,562 50 4,612 39
Rock 865 21 886 10
Roseau 1,302 108 1,410 7
Scott 9,378 152 9,530 63
Sherburne 6,269 355 6,624 48
Sibley 873 10 883 4
St. Louis 10,070 291 10,361 134
Stearns 14,840 387 15,227 133
Steele 2,223 7 2,230 8
Stevens 575 4 579 5
Swift 678 16 694 11
Todd 2,003 8 2,011 15
Traverse 167 0 167 2
Wabasha 1,212 4 1,216 1
Wadena 907 27 934 8
Waseca 1,475 3 1,478 11
Washington 15,474 402 15,876 132
Watonwan 941 2 943 4
Wilkin 478 2 480 5
Winona 3,106 23 3,129 33
Wright 8,733 460 9,193 50
Yellow Medicine 717 32 749 13
Unknown/missing 414 25 439 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials