Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 57 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Minnesota reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, increasing the state’s cumulative death count to 5,107.

In observance of the holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health did not update the data on Friday. The data posted today was for data reported as of Thursday. Two days worth of data is expected to be reported on Sunday.

The new deaths came from 27 counties across the state and included 32 people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one person who resided in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

Two people who died were in their 40s and one was in their early 50s. The remainder were 60 or older.

Out of the total deaths, 3,305 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the cumulative total to 406,545. Of that number less than 24,000 are still active cases. As of Wednesday, 1,048 people were in the hospital, including 238 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 11 new cases and has now had 1,916 cumulative cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the new cases, 72 are considered active.

The new cases reported included one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, six people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Faribault County reported three cases and has now had 870 cases; Mower County had 11 new cases and has had 3,278 cases; Steele County had 16 new cases and has had 2,469 and Waseca County had 19 new cases and has had 1,699 cases.

The state reported 52,888 new tests were completed as of Thursday, including 45,418 PCR tests and 7,470 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths