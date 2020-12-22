December 22, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: State’s cumulative case count passes 400,000; trend for new cases continues downward

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Minnesota’s cumulative cases on Tuesday passed 400,000 since the start of the pandemic, though the numbers of new cases are continuing to trend downward.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,714 new cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 401,011. Of that number, about 25,000 are still considered active, and 1,060 people were hospitalized as of Monday, including 228 in intensive care.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported across the state from 16 counties, of which 16 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities and two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to over 100.

The state has now had 4,896 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,176 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County on Tuesday reported nine new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,878 cumulative cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported of the total cases, 85 are considered active. Four new people are hospitalized. 

The new cases included one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, two people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.

Faribault County had two new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 854 total cases; Mower County had eight new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 3,236 total cases; Steele County had eight new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 2,431 total cases; and Waseca County had 11 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,659 total cases.

The state reported 32,195 new tests were completed, including 30,051 PCR tests and 2,144 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 953 22 975 32
Anoka 26,324 1,789 28,113 295
Becker 2,569 45 2,614 31
Beltrami 2,699 97 2,796 33
Benton 3,618 146 3,764 72
Big Stone 411 9 420 3
Blue Earth 4,842 25 4,867 26
Brown 1,894 39 1,933 26
Carlton 2,237 270 2,507 33
Carver 5,994 239 6,233 29
Cass 1,833 24 1,857 17
Chippewa 1,195 32 1,227 19
Chisago 3,819 177 3,996 26
Clay 5,971 65 6,036 73
Clearwater 618 12 630 12
Cook 101 0 101 0
Cottonwood 1,121 77 1,198 12
Crow Wing 4,349 58 4,407 52
Dakota 28,173 846 29,019 256
Dodge 1,126 3 1,129 3
Douglas 3,246 107 3,353 55
Faribault 851 3 854 8
Fillmore 1,006 13 1,019 0
Freeborn 1,868 10 1,878 17
Goodhue 2,814 22 2,836 37
Grant 361 2 363 7
Hennepin 81,336 2,184 83,520 1,321
Houston 1,042 47 1,089 11
Hubbard 1,346 15 1,361 34
Isanti 2,394 144 2,538 28
Itasca 2,581 31 2,612 32
Jackson 718 34 752 5
Kanabec 877 17 894 18
Kandiyohi 5,205 46 5,251 57
Kittson 302 36 338 17
Koochiching 522 11 533 8
Lac qui Parle 527 40 567 13
Lake 482 43 525 14
Lake of the Woods 143 5 148 1
Le Sueur 1,857 18 1,875 14
Lincoln 433 7 440 1
Lyon 2,679 53 2,732 26
Mahnomen 377 1 378 7
Marshall 649 16 665 11
Martin 1,503 19 1,522 23
McLeod 2,948 35 2,983 34
Meeker 1,800 22 1,822 30
Mille Lacs 1,918 56 1,974 42
Morrison 2,741 103 2,844 38
Mower 3,198 38 3,236 23
Murray 702 25 727 5
Nicollet 1,967 17 1,984 30
Nobles 3,417 57 3,474 43
Norman 404 1 405 8
Olmsted 8,709 28 8,737 50
Otter Tail 3,960 129 4,089 45
Pennington 796 75 871 12
Pine 2,215 83 2,298 12
Pipestone 834 25 859 18
Polk 2,958 179 3,137 47
Pope 668 5 673 3
Ramsey 34,755 1,142 35,897 636
Red Lake 262 31 293 3
Redwood 1,248 27 1,275 26
Renville 1,197 48 1,245 37
Rice 5,181 62 5,243 47
Rock 947 57 1,004 10
Roseau 1,457 112 1,569 13
Scott 10,358 267 10,625 73
Sherburne 6,969 441 7,410 55
Sibley 947 26 973 4
St. Louis 11,483 445 11,928 179
Stearns 16,040 484 16,524 161
Steele 2,423 8 2,431 9
Stevens 648 5 653 6
Swift 754 22 776 14
Todd 2,176 15 2,191 23
Traverse 179 18 197 2
Wabasha 1,418 5 1,423 2
Wadena 1,048 35 1,083 10
Waseca 1,655 4 1,659 12
Washington 17,289 574 17,863 173
Watonwan 1,015 6 1,021 5
Wilkin 552 17 569 6
Winona 3,423 30 3,453 42
Wright 9,855 613 10,468 78
Yellow Medicine 792 47 839 14
Unknown/missing 401 20 421 1
