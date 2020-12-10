Dirt bike, ATV stolen and other reports

A dirt bike and ATV were reported stolen from a garage at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at 1912 Bimelich Lane. The theft reportedly happened within the last two days.

Thefts reported

A theft of shoes was reported at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday at 2339 Leland Drive. The theft reportedly happened Dec. 3.

Decorations were reported missing at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday at 212 N. Broadway.

Police cited Ronald Thomas Waller, 54, for theft at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a theft at 2751 E. Main St.

Coin dispenser broken into

A vacuum cleaner coin dispenser was reported broken into at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday at 2222 E. Main St.