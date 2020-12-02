December 2, 2020

Dissolutions: November 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The following dissolutions were granted in Freeborn County in November 2020:

 

Charmaine Nicole Tinsley and Jon Kenyatta Tinsley

Ian Montgomery Davis and Lindsay Saunders Davis

Cassandra Rose Matthies and Cole Lamont Matthies

Aye Aye Puy and Me Pway Doh Soe

Christopher Terrill Thomas and Carolyn Eileen Thomas

Ronald Jeffrey Wacholz and Brooklyn Rae Wacholz

Michelle Jo Madison and Michael Allen Madison

 

