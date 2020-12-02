Dissolutions: November 2020
The following dissolutions were granted in Freeborn County in November 2020:
Charmaine Nicole Tinsley and Jon Kenyatta Tinsley
Ian Montgomery Davis and Lindsay Saunders Davis
Cassandra Rose Matthies and Cole Lamont Matthies
Aye Aye Puy and Me Pway Doh Soe
Christopher Terrill Thomas and Carolyn Eileen Thomas
Ronald Jeffrey Wacholz and Brooklyn Rae Wacholz
Michelle Jo Madison and Michael Allen Madison
