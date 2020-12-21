First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System began vaccinating Albert Lea staff with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The distribution plan prioritizes eligibility based on risk level and aligns with public health guidance. The earliest group includes front-line workers and caregivers. The COVID-19 vaccine is optional for staff.

Mayo Clinic expects to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines to all staff over the next two to three months, according to a press release. Patient vaccinations for COVID-19 also are expected to begin soon. Mayo Clinic will continue to coordinate with state and local governments on future vaccine distribution phases.

“We are so excited to see the hard work and devotion of our teams paying off, and even more excited to see the vaccine coming to our friends, neighbors and colleagues as we hope for an end to this pandemic locally and worldwide,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president, southeast Minnesota region, for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Vaccine distribution will occur in phases, with those at highest risk in the earliest phases. Most front-line staff who elect to be vaccinated will have their first shot completed within these next two to three weeks. The second shot will be administered three weeks later.

“This vaccine is essentially an antidote to help stop the virus in its tracks, and it offers hope and healing from the devastating effects we’ve all seen during this pandemic,” said Dr. Deepi Goyal, chairman of clinical practice for Mayo Clinic Health System’s southeast Minnesota region. “As a physician who has taken care of patients suffering from the virus, and having the virus myself earlier this summer, this is a joyous moment for me both personally and professionally.”

The release states the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the vaccine is one step in controlling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, everyone should continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask properly, wash your hands frequently, and follow your state and local recommendations until the spread has stopped.