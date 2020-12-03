Garage broken into and other reports

A garage was reported broken into at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday at 411 Maurice Ave.

Scams reported

Police received a report of an internet scam at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday on Southeast Broadway.

Police received a report at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday of a Social Security scam of an Albert Lea resident.

Motorcycle reported stolen

A motorcycle was reported stolen at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday at 1022 S. Newton Ave. The theft reportedly happened three months prior.

Fraudulent charges reported

A theft by fraud was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in Glenville.

Police received a report at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday of an Albert Lea couple who had unauthorized charges on their credit cards.

1 arrested on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Barron Lee Martin, 35, on a Dakota County warrant at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 at milepost 14.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Souraxay Eric Sisouvanh, 21, for possession of a small amount of marijuana and a juvenile for curfew violation after a traffic stop at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday at 1701 W. Main St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday of a bottle of whiskey that was stolen at 2708 Bridge Ave. The suspect reportedly used a debit card for a smaller purchase and then took a larger bottle.

Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday of a theft from a vehicle at 2007 Bimelich Lane. The theft reportedly happened between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m. A generator and a floor jack were among some items taken.

Fire reported

An exhaust fan was reported on fire at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday at a house at 906 St. Peter Ave.