Legacy Amendment provides $361,000 in grants to support history projects

The Minnesota Historical Society on Wednesday announced the newest recipients of 42 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $361,234 in 29 counties.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the Minnesota Historical Society Executive Council on Dec. 10.

This state-funded program is made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage, according to a press release.

The Freeborn County Historical Society in Albert Lea was awarded a $8,409 grant through the historical society to provide better organization of the museum collections and to allow for greater public access to the community’s historic resources, the release states.