Leona Delores (Stalheim) Bjelland, 90, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at Thorne Crest Senior Living on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Baldwin presiding. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery.

Leona was born on November 13, 1930 to Nels and Karine Stalheim. She was baptized and confirmed at Lime Creek Lutheran Church and graduated from Emmons High School in 1948. Leona married Richard Bjelland on September 21, 1951 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Richard and Leona had two daughters; Julie and Carol.

Leona worked for the local USDA office in Albert Lea, MN from 1951-1986. She enjoyed helping many Freeborn County farmers with their farm business. She worked with City of Albert Lea Parks Department keeping beautiful flower gardens for the city.

Leona enjoyed planting and caring for her own flower gardens. Leona and Richard loved to travel. They enjoyed spending time with their family. They enjoyed celebrating their Norwegian heritage and were active in the local Sons of Norway. Leona and Richard wintered in Arizona for many years. Leona’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she loved watching them grow up. Faith, family, and friends were important to Leona.

Leona is survived by her two daughters, Julie (Martin) Bernau and Carol Bjelland; granddaughter, Emily (Jordan) Bohonek; great grandchildren, Lauren and Reed Bohonek; brother, Norlan (Betty) Stalheim; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard; grandson, Nicholas Bernau; parents; and siblings, Katherine Varland, Kenton Stahleim, Donald Stalheim, Lorraine Grimsbo.

In lieu of flowers, Leona’s family asks that you consider a memorial to Peace and Power of First Lutheran Church here in Albert Lea, MN.

To celebrate Leona’s love of flowers we ask that everyone plant a flower garden and enjoy its beauty.