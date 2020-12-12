Letter: Simple kindness brightened day

Sometimes little things happen that brighten your day. I was shopping with my wife at Walmart on Wednesday morning. I hate grocery shopping in normal times. With this pandemic, I just want to get in and out as fast as I can.

I told my wife I was going to go look for a certain brand of toilet bowl cleaner. I could not find it. I asked a store clerk if they had any. He said they were out of that brand. I was frustrated and started to walk away.

A lady shopper overheard my conversation with the store clerk. She came walking after me with a bottle of something in her hand. She showed me the backside of the bottle. It said toilet bowl cleaner on it. She said something to the effect that men do not know much about this kind of stuff. I was smiling from ear to ear behind my mask. I thanked her and left.

When I got home, I thought about that nice, helpful lady. She brightened my day with her little act of kindness. It would be nice if we could all be like her.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea