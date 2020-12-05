Letter: Thank you to hero first responders this week

I would like to take this moment to thank all of those who responded to emergency situations this last week. We often state how our first responders are heroes and place their life on the line for our protection. Last Sunday they showed us how true those statements are during the shooting and again Thursday night during a large fire.

These incidents show us many other things as well. It shows how our community can come together in a time of need. Not just the immediate community of Albert Lea but the surrounding communities who provided officers and firefighters. I am amazed how in a moment’s notice all of the training and experience we have put place can produce the best possible outcome in terrible situations. I am filled with optimism when total strangers come together to fight for each other and hold back the damage that could happen to others.

Our collective prayers, thoughts and well wishes go out to those injured during the shooting including one of our own officers. To those who had been or still are displaced due to the damage caused by either event, we will do all we can to help you. Again, our thanks go to all the first responders who were on the scene and to their families who stayed up worried for their loved ones responding to these situations.

As a community we will experience difficult times, and as a community we can rise to the occasion making something better of a bad situation.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

Albert Lea