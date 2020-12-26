December 25, 2020

Letter: Thanks for Sorensen letter

Published 8:20 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

Thanks to Don Sorensen for all the letters he has written that speak truth and common sense to a time when both are lacking. I, too, am sad for our beautiful country. Hearts filled with hate for our country are indeed a terrible thing to witness. 

I am determined to have hope in such a time. I believe we hear from the haters more often than people like Don, who write what a majority of us are thinking. Perhaps we need to band together and support one another from those that seek to damage our way of life.

Sharon Blair

Albert Lea

