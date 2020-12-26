Letter: Thanks for Sorensen letter
Thanks to Don Sorensen for all the letters he has written that speak truth and common sense to a time when both are lacking. I, too, am sad for our beautiful country. Hearts filled with hate for our country are indeed a terrible thing to witness.
I am determined to have hope in such a time. I believe we hear from the haters more often than people like Don, who write what a majority of us are thinking. Perhaps we need to band together and support one another from those that seek to damage our way of life.
Sharon Blair
Albert Lea
You Might Like
Editorial: Consider pet adoption
For many, this time of year is a joyous, anticipated holiday. The gifts, the music, the message: all of these... read more