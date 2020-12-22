Lois Adele Stenzel, age 82, of Wells, MN, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Wells, MN. Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4-7 P.M. at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Father Greg Havel will officiate and interment will be in St. Casimir’s Cemetery following the service. Please see www.brussheitner.com to leave online condolences. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN is in charge of arrangements.

Lois Adele was born August 18, 1938 in Mankato, MN, the daughter of Gerald (Jerry) and Ada (Gilbertson) Jacobson. She graduated from Freeborn High School in 1956, and then went to Winona State and the University of Northern Iowa where she received a teacher’s certificate. Lois attended classes at Mankato State for a year and a half and furthered her education. She taught 4th grade at Thompson, IA, Freeborn and St. Casimir’s school. Lois married Emil Stenzel in Osage, IA, on August 13, 1958. Together they bought a farm north of Wells in 1959. Lois was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and St. James Circle. She held offices in St. Casimir CCW and Home and School. Lois sewed in the sewing circle, was Mrs. “S” to the kindergarten classes at St. Casimir school. She was a helper to Emil and Gary in their tiling business. Lois loved playing cards, 500 in marathon, putting together puzzles, watching her favorite DVD’s and Hallmark movies. She loved making chocolate chip cookies, lefse, hosting Christmas and Holy Saturday Brunch, and serving her caramel rolls.

Lois is survived by her children and their families: Greg (Lori) Stenzel of Wells, MN, Kevin (Cari) Stenzel of Freeborn, MN, Mike (Sue) Stenzel of Clermont, FL, Karen (Don) Gimberline of Freeborn, MN, Gary Stenzel of Wells, MN; grandchildren: Tyler Stenzel, Adam (Jena) Stenzel, Megan (Dave) Konz, Jacob (Marja) Stenzel, Amy (Grant) Determan, Julia (Job) Nyangacha, Scott (Bree) Stenzel, Sarah Mason, Derek (Jen) Chicos, David (Nikki) Chicos; great-grandchildren: Leyton Stenzel, Noah Konz, Charlotte, Adelynn, Lillian and Eloise Stenzel, Patrick and Katie Determan, Nova and Chevelle Stenzel, Elyse, Celia and Faye Chicos, Owen and Landon Chicos, and two babies on the way; brothers and sisters-in-law: Carol Jacobson, Victor Stenzel, Dennis (Laura) Stenzel, Teri McCue, Gina Deyle, Marilyn Stenzel and Joyce Stenzel; many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Emil (2013); great-grandsons: Matthew Konz and Simon Konz; brother George Jacobson; brothers-in-law: Stanley (Dorothy) Stenzel, LeRoy Stenzel, Marvin Stenzel and David Stenzel in infancy; sister-in-law: Kathy Stenzel.