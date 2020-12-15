MNsure open enrollment period drawing to a close for the year

Minnesotans looking for health insurance coverage starting Jan. 1 have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to enroll in coverage through MNsure.org. The federal health insurance exchange, HealthCare.gov, ended its enrollment period this week, but Minnesotans have an extra week to enroll through MNsure.

“There is still time to get 2021 health care coverage through MNsure,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark in a news release. “Minnesotans have through Dec. 22 to sign up for comprehensive health insurance and access the financial help that makes it more affordable

MNsure’s Contact Center will provide extended hours leading up to the deadline:

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to midnight

Individuals who have lost or will lose their health insurance coverage (including employer-sponsored coverage or COBRA) may be eligible for special enrollment and can enroll outside of MNsure’s annual open enrollment period. Additional information about qualifying life events and important special enrollment dates can be found here.

MNsure’s open enrollment deadline does not apply to Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare recipients or members of federally recognized Indian tribes. Minnesotans who qualify for those programs can enroll at any time of the year.