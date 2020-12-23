National Weather Service issues blizzard warning

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning from noon today through Thursday morning as snow and chilly temperatures move into the region.

According to the weather agency, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Snow is expected to develop this morning across western Minnesota, with light rain or drizzle further east. Temperatures will start in the 30s but will plummet during the day, turning the rain to heavy snow.

Wet conditions, heavy snow and temperatures falling into the teens will likely result in flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions through tonight.

Snow will continue into this evening area wide, then taper off after midnight.

People are advised to plan on slippery road conditions and to travel only for emergencies. The Weather Service states patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility, particularly for the evening commute. If people must travel, they should have a winter survival kit with them.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

