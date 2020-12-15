Person hit by vehicle and other reports

Police received a report at 11:08 a.m. Monday of a person who was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle did not stop at the intersection of South Broadway and East Front Street. The incident reportedly happened around 9:30 a.m. The person who was struck received injuries to the hand.

Door kicked in

A door was reported partially kicked in at 9:44 a.m. Monday at 102 County Road 45 in Clarks Grove.

Thefts reported

A log splitter was reported taken from property at 10:31 a.m. Monday at 210 S. Center Ave. in Glenville. The theft reportedly occurred the night before.

Police received a report at 7:07 p.m. Monday of a muzzleloader that was stolen from a vehicle at 909 W. Front St. The theft was believed to have happened sometime between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.

A truck was reported taken without permission at 9:40 a.m. Monday at 921 W. Front St.

Window broken

A window was reported broken into at 11:07 a.m. Monday at 201 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

Dog bite reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:58 p.m. Monday of a person who had reportedly been bit by a dog while delivering propane at 60172 130th St. in Wells. The owner will quarantine the dog for 10 days and will make arrangements with the vet for testing.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 10:34 a.m. Monday of a possible scam at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Tires slashed on vehicle

Two tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 12:31 p.m. Monday at 722 St. Thomas Ave.

Pickup keyed

Police received a report at 12:48 p.m. Monday of a pickup that was reportedly keyed sometime overnight Saturday.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Matthew Christopher Bessingpas, 40, for misdemeanor theft at 11:02 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St.